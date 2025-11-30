Alberta’s Smith vows to keep up fight against Ottawa despite pipeline pact

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is vowing to keep up the fight against Ottawa as she admits many of her United Conservative Party members still need to be convinced that her recent pipeline pact is indeed a victory.

The milestone deal with Ottawa signed earlier this week clears regulatory hurdles for a potential pipeline to the West Coast.

When her party’s annual convention opened Friday, the premier was met with skepticism and, at one point, boos when she asked party supporters whether they felt more confident in Canada than before the pact with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

On Saturday, Smith encouraged some 4,500 party members to “take the win” and see the accord as a starting point, but she also vowed her government would “double down” on its battle with Ottawa.

“Alberta is winning and we will continue to win this battle for our freedom and provincial rights – because we are on the right side of history,” she said.

Smith, as an example of her willingness to fight, promised to introduce a motion in the legislature next week that, if passed, would see the province refuse to enforce or prosecute the federal gun buy back program.

The motion would come under Smith’s flagship Alberta Sovereignty Within A United Canada Act — a law that purports to allow the province to sidestep federal laws.

Smith said a motion would also stop municipalities and law enforcement from prosecuting Albertans defending their homes and families from intruders.

When pressed for details, she said they would come Monday.

She said the federal government must earn back the trust of Albertans as the benefits of the pipeline deal come to fruition.

She got warm approval when she listed its highlights, including a promise to abandon a federal emissions cap and net-zero power regulations.

But separatist sentiment was strong and vocal at the convention, something Smith alluded to in her speech.

She acknowledged many in the room will still feel angry with Ottawa because “we have been abused” in the past, but pushed for national unity.

“My friends, let us not throw in the towel and give up on our country just as the battle has turned in our favour and victory is in sight,” she said to a mix of applause, cheers, heckles and boos.

“Let us lower our fists, and instead, roll up our sleeves, and get to work on making our province and our people more prosperous than ever before.”

Smith and her party faithful gleefully celebrated Steven Guilbeault’s resignation from federal cabinet over the pipeline deal. He for years spearheaded environmental initiatives that many in Alberta loathed.

“On behalf of all Albertans, Mr. Guilbeault, we bid you adieu!” Smith said to raucous applause.

Down the hall, one conservative media outlet’s kiosk displayed a cardboard cut-out of Guilbeault.

Near the entrance to the event hall, attendees could have their picture taken with a cardboard cutout of the premier.

Delegates cheered on her goals to take more control of immigration policy, reform health care, mandate addiction treatment, protect free speech for regulated professionals and her government’s laws affecting transgender people.

The crowd was larger, and seemingly more onside with her than the day before, something Smith noted to reporters after her speech Saturday.

She added she’s hearing enthusiasm from the business community, and Albertans will soon see an improved investment climate because of the deal with Carney.

“It is brand new. People want to see action to be able to believe it,” she said, noting that repealed regulations alone make it a “huge victory” for the province.

“People need a little bit of time to to see that it’s real.”

When Smith wasn’t on the stage, delegates agreed to party policy restricting membership only to Canadian citizens. Members also endorsed dozens of new proposals for the government.

Those included reintroducing coal-powered electricity to Alberta’s grid, only allowing government flags to be flown on public property, ending the practice of adding fluoride to water, and forcing temporary residents to pay for health care.

Smith, speaking to reporters about a resolution to oppose federal regulation of industrial carbon emissions, said resolutions from members indicate what they believe the government should do.

“When they give us direction, we look to see what is possible,” she said.

She added that with the Supreme Court of Canada ruling the federal government has jurisdiction over emissions, Alberta doesn’t have the flexibility to push back.

Her UCP government isn’t bound by the recommendations, but some previous grassroots resolutions have become law during Smith’s tenure.