World

Donald Trump says airspace in and around Venezuela ‘closed’

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted November 29, 2025 11:23 am
U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Friday that airspace “above and surrounding Venezuela” should be considered closed. He issued the declaration on his Truth Social account, but gave no further details as Washington ramps up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

“To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY,” Trump wrote. “Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The comment comes as the Trump administration has intensified military operations in the Caribbean as part of what they call an expanded campaign to target the smuggling of drugs into the United States.

Last week, the U.S. aviation regulator warned major airlines of a “potentially hazardous situation” when flying over Venezuela due to a “worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around” the South American country.

Despite the president’s statement, no official U.S. directive has closed Venezuelan airspace, and international airways remain open under standard aviation rules.

The FAA continues to warn pilots about hazards stemming from increased military activity, and most commercial airlines have been avoiding Venezuelan airspace for years due to security risks.

Trending Now

U.S. forces have carried out nearly two dozen airstrikes on suspected smuggling boats in recent months, killing at least 82 people. The Pentagon has deployed the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier group to the region as well.

Trump has hinted at further land-based actions targeting traffickers he says are sending drugs to the United States.

Venezuela has denied any state role in trafficking and accused Washington of using narcotics enforcement as a political pretext.

The White House did not clarify whether Trump’s post reflects an upcoming policy change or a message intended as a deterrent to traffickers.

