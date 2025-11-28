Popular Fredericton pub reopens after inspection prompts temporary closure

Send this page to someone via email

A popular downtown Fredericton pub has reopened after a follow-up health inspection by the province.

“Our commitment to you, Fredericton, is to be ‘your’ pub,” the Lunar Rogue posted on Facebook.

The restaurant, which has been in business for 36 years, was temporarily closed last week after a report that highlighted several concerns, including rodent droppings.

“We have (a) duty to keep the public safe and be open for business for our +40 employees. We recently failed to meet our standards, and that is being corrected (…) From here, we are in service of building back the trust and confidence of our patrons,” the post reads.

The temporary closure highlighted an issue in the downtown core, especially at this time of year.

“When there’s construction, the rodents get disrupted, they find a new place to hide and to take shelter,” said Germain Landry, a food safety consultant.

He went on to say that he’s noticed the problem has grown in recent years.

‘Typically, I probably review hundreds of reports from pest control companies at various places throughout the Maritimes,” he added.

“Over the last few couple of years, probably there’s been an increase in the rodent situation, especially around the food processing companies and most likely in restaurants as well.”

On social media, comments were supportive and excited to see the pub back in business.

“We sincerely hope to see you again soon,” the pub’s Facebook post concludes.