Man arrested in India in connection with shootings at Kap’s Café in Surrey

A man has been arrested in Indian in connection with a series of shooting incidents at a well-known cafe in Surrey, B.C.

In a release from the crime branch of the Delhi Police, on Nov. 24, they arrested Bandhu Maan Singh Sekhon, who they allege was “the key strategist responsible for planning, executing and providing logistics support for firing at Kap’s Café in Canada.

Police said other men committed the shootings.

Kap’s Café, owned by Bollywood star Kapil Sharma, has been shot at three times in what B.C. investigators say are related to extortion attempts. No one has been injured in the shootings.

Delhi Police said Sekhon fled to India on Aug. 23 following a crackdown by Surrey police.

“Acting on crucial intelligence regarding the presence of a prime accused in Punjab related to the Kap’s Café (Kapil Sharma’s Café in Canada) firing conspiracy, the team of Crime Branch immediately came into action,” police said.

“The suspect was also wanted in a high-profile international arms trafficking case.”

That investigation followed the arrest of two men along with the seizure of eight foreign-made semi-automatic pistols and 84 live cartridges.

Police said the investigation led them to the fact that one pistol from that consignment had been delivered to Sekhon.

“After apprehension, during sustained interrogation, he not only disclosed about receiving illegal weapon which was subsequently recovered from his car (semi-automatic pistol, PX-3, made in China) but also his active role in series of firing at Kap’s café in Surrey, Canada,” police said in the statement.

Police said that Sekhon travelled to Canada on Sept. 13, 2023, on an employment visa and initially found work in Brampton, Ont.

It was there that he came into contact with “members of the Goldy Dhillon gang,” police said, and Sekhon joined shortly after.

They said he was also associated previously with the Harry Chatha gang and had been arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy for extortion from an Indian-based businessman living in Canada and the U.S.

Sekhon was earlier booked in Canada for serious offences, including conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, careless handling of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

When asked about the arrest at a press conference on Friday morning, Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree said he didn’t have a lot of specific details.

“Although I am aware that there was an arrest made of an individual allegedly involved with an act in British Columbia,” he said.