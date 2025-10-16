Bollywood star’s Surrey café shot at for 3rd time

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey, B.C., police are investigating the third shooting at Kap’s Cafe in the city.

The latest round of shots was fired around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, targeting the café on 120th Street near 84th Avenue.

Police said the business had numerous bullet-holes and while staff were inside at the time, no one was injured.

Kap’s Café, owned by Bollywood star Kapil Sharma, was also targeted on July 10 and Aug. 7.

No one has been arrested in connection with either of the previous shootings, but video posted online following the first incident appeared to show the shooting from a first-person perspective.

Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is asked to contact Surrey police investigators at 604-599-0502.

