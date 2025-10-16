Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bollywood star’s Surrey café shot at for 3rd time

By Amy Judd & Jayden Jhutti Global News
Posted October 16, 2025 12:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Shots fired for second time at Surrey’s Kap’s Cafe'
Shots fired for second time at Surrey’s Kap’s Cafe
FILE: Surrey police are investigating after shots were fired overnight at a business that was previously shot at less than a month ago. Numerous bullet holes could be seen in the windows of Kap's Cafe on 120th Street near 84th Avenue Thursday morning. – Aug 7, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Surrey, B.C., police are investigating the third shooting at Kap’s Cafe in the city.

The latest round of shots was fired around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, targeting the café on 120th Street near 84th Avenue.

Police said the business had numerous bullet-holes and while staff were inside at the time, no one was injured.

Kap’s Café, owned by Bollywood star Kapil Sharma, was also targeted on July 10 and Aug. 7.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

No one has been arrested in connection with either of the previous shootings, but video posted online following the first incident appeared to show the shooting from a first-person perspective.

Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is asked to contact Surrey police investigators at 604-599-0502.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Investigation underway after shots fired at Surrey business overnight'
Investigation underway after shots fired at Surrey business overnight
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices