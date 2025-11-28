Veteran broadcaster John Oakley signs off after 46 years on the air

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto radio fixture John Oakley is ending a 46-year broadcasting career, signing off from 640 Toronto today after more than two decades at the station, under Corus Entertainment.

Oakley, whose program has aired in the afternoon drive slot, built a reputation as one of Canada’s most recognizable talk-radio voices. Corus Entertainment called him “known for his sharp intellect, wit, and provocative commentary,” adding that he remains “one of Canadian talk radio’s most distinctive and enduring voices.”

He joined AM 640 in 2003 after a long run across several stations throughout the country, where he anchored mornings for 13 years before moving to afternoons. He began his career in 1980 after a student stint at CKMS-FM in Waterloo.

In a statement earlier this week, he reflected on the milestone.

“Speaking to this city every day has been a privilege,” he said in his last morning show on Nov. 28.

“The listeners, the callers, the conversations … they’ve all meant a great deal to me,” he added.

“I’m proud and thankful for the 22 years I’ve spent on 640 Toronto. And yes, it’s always a great day for talk radio.”

Friday’s final broadcast was filled with tributes from colleagues, listeners and former collaborators.

One montage captured what supporters described as his impact on Toronto’s media landscape: “He asked the tough questions. Help people to account. Now it’s time to hang up the mic.” Another caller told him, “You are a storyteller extraordinaire … you know, it’s a really special thing.”

Several longtime listeners marked the moment with an audio montage to give thanks.

“I just appreciate how rare it is that someone can spend more than 40 years in a job and not completely lose their mind. I wish you all the best in your next chapter after 18 years of listening to every single show,” a listener said.

Others pointed to his influence on their careers, saying, “Johnny, I want to thank you because if it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be here. We’ll miss the fire, we’ll miss the laughs. We’ll miss the bell.”

As the final few on-air hours began, Oakley responded with characteristic humour, saying, “he picked the last day to say something nice about me.”

He added that retiring after more than four decades felt “bittersweet,” noting his “22 and three months” at 640 Toronto and the relationships he has formed through radio.

“It’s amazing because I don’t know that there are many other occupations that would lend themselves to this kind of, you know, these avenues that are open and available to you,” he said, reflecting on colleagues, guests, sponsors and longtime friends.

He closed the program as he had begun so many times before by ringing the bell.

Oakley acknowledged the finality of the moment, saying, “So it’s come to a close. This is the last time (I’ll ring the bell).”

Corus says details about its updated lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.