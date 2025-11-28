Montreal transit may see holiday disruptions as another job action looms

Send this page to someone via email

The Syndicat du Transport de Montréal (STM) has acknowledged another strike notice for the holiday season, as maintenance workers prepare to walk out again this time over overtime disputes.

The strike period will start on Dec. 9, and continue through Jan. 11. The maintenance union is targeting overtime hours that are necessary to keep buses and metro trains in service.

Bus and métro services will continue, said the STM in a statement. However, service disruptions are likely during the holiday period.

Longer wait times, potential vehicle shortages, cancellations, and reduced service hours are anticipated without overtime.

Marie-Claude Lénard, STM’s General Director, confirmed ongoing negotiations and urged the maintenance union to “prioritize discussions” instead of another strike.

The new strike warning comes weeks after 2,400 maintenance workers walked out in early November, before the union paused the strike to resume negotiations.

Lénard said that STM believes that they can find “common ground” with the maintenance union in a statement.

Quebec’s labour tribunal has not yet determined the minimum level of essential services related to overtime.

Paratransit will not be affected and will continue to run throughout the strike.