Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal transit may see holiday disruptions as another job action looms

By Willa Easton Global News
Posted November 28, 2025 10:55 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Pressure mounts as another STM transit strike looms'
Pressure mounts as another STM transit strike looms
RELATED: Pressure mounts as another STM transit strike looms – Nov 6, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Syndicat du Transport de Montréal (STM) has acknowledged another strike notice for the holiday season, as maintenance workers prepare to walk out again this time over overtime disputes.

The strike period will start on Dec. 9, and continue through Jan. 11. The maintenance union is targeting overtime hours that are necessary to keep buses and metro trains in service.

Bus and métro services will continue, said the STM in a statement. However, service disruptions are likely during the holiday period.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Longer wait times, potential vehicle shortages, cancellations, and reduced service hours are anticipated without overtime.

Marie-Claude Lénard, STM’s General Director, confirmed ongoing negotiations and urged the maintenance union to “prioritize discussions” instead of another strike.

The new strike warning comes weeks after 2,400 maintenance workers walked out in early November, before the union paused the strike to resume negotiations.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Lénard said that STM believes that they can find “common ground” with the maintenance union in a statement.

Quebec’s labour tribunal has not yet determined the minimum level of essential services related to overtime.

Paratransit will not be affected and will continue to run throughout the strike.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices