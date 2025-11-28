Menu

Canada

No survivors after plane crashes in wooded area of B.C., RCMP say

By Willa Easton Global News
Posted November 28, 2025 9:27 am
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD/JJF
An investigation into the cause of a plane crash in Nanaimo, B.C., with no survivors is currently underway.

Officers responded to reports of a plane crash in a wooded area at approximately 3 a.m. on Nov. 27, said the RCMP in a media release. The plane is currently located in what the RCMP are calling a ‘large debris field’ near Twilight Way.

The Transportation Safety Board is aware of the incident.

“At this time, we are not deploying investigators,” said the Transportation Safety Board in a statement.

RCMP officers remain at the crash site as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

