No survivors after plane crashes in wooded area of B.C., RCMP say

An investigation into the cause of a plane crash in Nanaimo, B.C., with no survivors is currently underway.

Officers responded to reports of a plane crash in a wooded area at approximately 3 a.m. on Nov. 27, said the RCMP in a media release. The plane is currently located in what the RCMP are calling a ‘large debris field’ near Twilight Way.

The Transportation Safety Board is aware of the incident.

“At this time, we are not deploying investigators,” said the Transportation Safety Board in a statement.

RCMP officers remain at the crash site as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.