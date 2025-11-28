No survivors after plane crashes in wooded area of B.C., RCMP say

An investigation into the cause of a plane crash in Nanaimo, B.C., with no survivors is currently underway.
Officers responded to reports of a plane crash in a wooded area at approximately 3 a.m. on Nov. 27, said the RCMP in a media release. The plane is currently located in what the RCMP are calling a ‘large debris field’ near Twilight Way.
Get daily National news
The Transportation Safety Board is aware of the incident.
“At this time, we are not deploying investigators,” said the Transportation Safety Board in a statement.
RCMP officers remain at the crash site as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
- 2 more grizzlies captured, to be assessed after attack on B.C. schoolchildren
- B.C. woman wants to become youngest Canadian to climb the 7 summits
- B.C. communities see sudden spike in overdoses and an animal drug may be to blame
- B.C. premier, federal minister to announce strengthened response to extortion threats
Comments