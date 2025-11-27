Advocates push for judicial change after murder of Kelowna woman

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma says the killing of Bailey McCourt has become a tragic turning point in the push to strengthen Canada’s response to intimate partner violence.

“It was a tragedy and I think it shook us all in B.C.,” Sharma said.

McCourt’s death has galvanized women across the province, including her aunt, Debbie Henderson.

“We will continue making noise until Ottawa hears us, until all parties hear us. Come together, work together, get this done,” Henderson said.

Sharma has sent a public letter to federal Justice Minister Sean Fraser, urging a presumption of first-degree murder in certain cases of intimate partner violence.

“(We’re) just putting in these protections to make sure that all along the justice system, up to the murder charges, intimate partner violence is taken seriously,” she said.

James Plover has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife, Bailey McCourt. Hours before the attack, he had been convicted of assault and uttering threats in a separate case.

The murder charge is now before the courts and no verdicts have been made.

Advocates warn the system still isn’t doing enough. “The real problem we have is that so far there are no significant steps being taken to prevent the next femicide,” said Hilla Kerner of the Vancouver Rape Relief and Women’s Shelter.

Federal officials point to new bail legislation introduced last month.

A spokesperson for the Minister of Justice said bail “will be harder to obtain for those accused of serious sexual offences, including those involving choking, suffocation and strangulation,” and that house arrest is being eliminated for serious sexual assault so offenders serve sentences in custody rather than in the same communities as victims.

Kerner argues earlier intervention is essential. “We have to sanction men once there is a first report for assault, choking or uttering threats,” she said.

Sharma says Minister Fraser has committed to bringing forward additional changes by the end of the year.