Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Advocates push for judicial change after murder of Kelowna woman

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted November 27, 2025 8:22 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. AG calls for changes to federal laws governing intimate partner violence'
B.C. AG calls for changes to federal laws governing intimate partner violence
B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma is calling on the federal government to make more changes to laws concerning intimate partner violence. As Victoria Femia reports, Sharma wants intimate partner violence deaths treated as first-degree murder.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma says the killing of Bailey McCourt has become a tragic turning point in the push to strengthen Canada’s response to intimate partner violence.

“It was a tragedy and I think it shook us all in B.C.,” Sharma said.

McCourt’s death has galvanized women across the province, including her aunt, Debbie Henderson.

“We will continue making noise until Ottawa hears us, until all parties hear us. Come together, work together, get this done,” Henderson said.

Sharma has sent a public letter to federal Justice Minister Sean Fraser, urging a presumption of first-degree murder in certain cases of intimate partner violence.

“(We’re) just putting in these protections to make sure that all along the justice system, up to the murder charges, intimate partner violence is taken seriously,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

James Plover has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife, Bailey McCourt. Hours before the attack, he had been convicted of assault and uttering threats in a separate case.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The murder charge is now before the courts and no verdicts have been made.

Click to play video: 'Family pushes for rapid passage of “Bailey’s Law”'
Family pushes for rapid passage of “Bailey’s Law”
Trending Now

Advocates warn the system still isn’t doing enough. “The real problem we have is that so far there are no significant steps being taken to prevent the next femicide,” said Hilla Kerner of the Vancouver Rape Relief and Women’s Shelter.

Federal officials point to new bail legislation introduced last month.

A spokesperson for the Minister of Justice said bail “will be harder to obtain for those accused of serious sexual offences, including those involving choking, suffocation and strangulation,” and that house arrest is being eliminated for serious sexual assault so offenders serve sentences in custody rather than in the same communities as victims.

Story continues below advertisement

Kerner argues earlier intervention is essential. “We have to sanction men once there is a first report for assault, choking or uttering threats,” she said.

Sharma says Minister Fraser has committed to bringing forward additional changes by the end of the year.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices