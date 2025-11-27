Menu

Sports

Black upsets Einarson in women’s semi-final at Canadian Curling Trials

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2025 5:10 pm
1 min read
Christina Black during Canadian Curling Trials semifinal action against Team Einarson in Halifax on Nov. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
Christina Black during Canadian Curling Trials semifinal action against Team Einarson in Halifax on Nov. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Local favourite Christina Black upset second-ranked Kerri Einarson 6-3 on Thursday afternoon in the women’s semi-final at the Montana’s Canadian Curling Trials.

Black, from Halifax, scored three in the ninth end and ran Einarson out of rocks in the 10th.

“I don’t really have any words,” Black said. “It was awesome.”

The 21st-ranked Black will meet world No. 1 Rachel Homan of Ottawa in a best-of-three final starting Friday.

The men’s semi-final between Mike McEwen’s Saskatoon team and Matt Dunstone’s Winnipeg side was scheduled for Thursday night. The winner will meet the Calgary-based rink skipped by Brad Jacobs.

Black and her side of Jill Brothers, Karlee Everist and Marlee Powers were in form early, delighting the crowd of 6,856 with an early steal.

Neither team could score a multi-point end before a ninth end that turned the game.

Trending Now

Einarson vice Val Sweeting flashed her first stone and was wide with a runback on her second. When Einarson’s attempt at a triple-takeout removed just a single rock, Black followed with a draw for three.

“We’re just grinders and we don’t need to be the top-ranked team to believe that we can do it,” Brothers said.

The winning teams will represent Canada at the Milan Cortina Olympics in February.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

