Politics

NDP leadership candidates to face off in 1st debate of race in Montreal

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2025 4:21 pm
1 min read
The five official NDP leadership candidates will take part in a French debate in Montreal tonight — the first debate of the race.

None of the candidates describe themselves as fully bilingual and their French language skills vary significantly.

Documentarian Avi Lewis appears to have the strongest French and he was the only candidate to speak it during the leadership forum hosted last month in Ottawa.

Alberta MP Heather McPherson, union leader Rob Ashton, social worker Tanille Johnston and organic farmer Tony McQuail have all said they are working on strengthening their French.

Montreal-based activist Yves Engler says he is seeking the party leadership, but the party has not yet approved his candidacy.

The NDP will choose its next leader on March 29 during the party’s annual convention in Winnipeg.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

