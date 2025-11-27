Visitors to ‘crack the case’ of Sherlock Holmes Exhibit in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Sherlock Holmes is largely associated with 221B Baker Street, however, a new exhibit ties the titular character of Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective novels to Montréal.

A new exhibit at the Montréal’s Archaeology and History Complex in Pointe-à-Callière is inviting visitors to test their own deductive reasoning and observational skills while learning about Sherlock Holmes, his author, and a “surprising” connection to Montréal.

“We are delighted to present this major international exhibition dedicated to Sherlock Holmes. It immerses visitors in every aspect of Conan Doyle’s work and allows us to draw a parallel with a little-known chapter in the city’s history: the creation of the Montréal Detective Bureau.” Said Anne Élisabeth Thibault, executive director of Pointe-à-Callière in a news release.

Sherlock Holmes first hit the literary scene in Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1887 novel “A Study in Scarlet.” The early detective novels captivated 19th-century readers in “The Strand Magazine,” and the books continue to gain interest through film and television spinoffs to this day.

The Hound of Baskervilles, a Sherlock Holmes novel, is seen on the left, and a copy of The Strand Magazine is seen on the right. Pointe-à-Callière, Montréal’s Archaeology and History Complex

“Among the items on display are authentic manuscripts, Arthur Conan Doyle’s actual desk, which has just been restored, his quill, his inkwell, as well as unique objects from the author’s time in Montréal.” Says Thibault.

The release calls the exhibition a historical, immersive journey and encourages visitors to follow clues to crack the case.

“The era of Sherlock Holmes coincided with the beginnings of investigative policing, the creation of the Montréal Detective Bureau, and the establishment of the first forensic science laboratory in North America.” Said the release. “Stop in Montréal: The birthplace of investigative policing.”

“Sherlock Holmes, Cracking the Case,” from Nov. 27, 2025, to March 8, 2026.