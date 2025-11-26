Ingram’s game-winner keeps Raptors’ streak alive

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Brandon Ingram drilled a 15-foot jump shot with 0.6 seconds left to play as the Toronto Raptors came out on top in a wild 97-95 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Toronto clinched a top-two seed and home court in the quarterfinals of the Emirates NBA Cup with the victory and the Milwaukee Bucks’ 106-103 loss to the Miami Heat earlier in the night.

Ingram finished with 26 points and eight rebounds as Toronto (14-5) won its ninth straight. The Raptors finished the group stage of the in-season tournament with a perfect 4-0 record.

Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Immanuel Quickley added 15 points, six assists and five rebounds for a banged-up Toronto squad.

The Pacers’ all-Canadian backcourt of Montreal’s Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard of Aurora, Ont., finished with 15 and nine points respectively.

Toronto backup forward Gradey Dick left the court in the first quarter and did not return after taking a hard fall while going up for an offensive rebound.

The Raptors announced earlier Wednesday that swingman RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., would be out for at least another week with a sprained knee.

Takeaways

Pacers: Despite giving up an 11-point lead in the second quarter, Indiana battled back early in the fourth. Mathurin drilled a 26-foot three-pointer with 8:21 left to give the Pacers a two-point lead. The two teams went back-and-forth for the rest of the period before Ingram hit his winning jumper.

Raptors: Head coach Darko Rajakovic went with a bigger starting five, putting six-foot-seven rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles in Barrett’s spot in the lineup, playing alongside seven-foot centre Jakob Poeltl. Although Murray-Boyles only played eight minutes, Toronto still outrebounded (48-43) Indiana and got more points in the paint (46-40).

Key moment

An impressive 11-0 run to close out the second quarter gave Toronto a 50-49 lead at intermission, capped by four consecutive points by Barnes. That carried over into the third when Ingram hit a three-pointer to finish a 13-1 Raptors run.

Key stat

Toronto had an uncharacteristically bad game from three-point range, going 5-for-26 (19.2 per cent) from beyond the arc. The Raptors’ three-point percentage heading into the game was 37.8 per cent, tied with the Denver Nuggets for sixth best in the NBA.

Up next

Indiana: Hosts the Washington Wizards (2-15) on Friday.

Toronto: Visits the Charlotte Hornets (4-14) on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2025.