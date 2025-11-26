Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Curious sea lion surprises 2 friends taking a cold plunge near Victoria

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted November 26, 2025 8:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sea lion surprises swimmers near Victoria, B.C.'
Sea lion surprises swimmers near Victoria, B.C.
WATCH: Two swimmers took an invigorating plunge into Esquimalt Lagoon near Victoria, B.C., on Monday morning, which certainly got their heart rates up. The friends were enjoying a dip when, unexpectedly, a sea lion joined them. Kylie Stanton reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A sunrise dip near Victoria took a surprising turn on Monday morning when a sea lion lunged at two swimmers.

It happened at Esquimalt Lagoon, where Ennio Titarenko and his friend were taking a plunge and recording it on video.

However, about five minutes into their chilly dip, a sea lion showed up and hung around at a distance — at first.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Before they knew what was happening, the sea lion leapt towards them with a big splash, startling them both.

Titarenko, a former commercial diver, has spent a lot of time in the water around animals and told Global News they just wanted to get out of the sea lion’s way.

“I wasn’t really fazed,” he said.

“I’ve spent a ton of time around sea lions, I’ve scratched their belly before like puppies, I knew that he was probably either just curious or wanting to show us who’s boss, but I had no fear that he was going to hurt us or bite us or anything like that.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“During the moment, I was like, OK, it’s very clear he wants us to leave, so we’re just going to leave.”

The friends don’t want to give up on their cold plunges, so they hope this was just a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices