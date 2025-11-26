FBI seize rare multi-million dollar supercar linked to wanted man Ryan Wedding

The FBI has seized a rare, multi-million dollar supercar belonging to the Ryan Wedding crime organization.
The 2002 Mercedes CLK GTR is valued at $13 million and is one of just six ever made.
Wedding, who lived in B.C. and competed for Canada in the Winter Olympics, is wanted by the FBI with a $15 million reward offered for tips leading to his arrest.
U.S. authorities say Wedding controls one of the world’s largest and most violent drug trafficking operations, responsible for moving around 60 metric tons of cocaine every year and dozens of murders.
Seven Canadians reportedly tied to a Wedding were key in the execution of an informant this January, law officials said last week.
The Canadians from Ontario, Quebec and Alberta were all named by the U.S. Justice Department, the FBI and the RCMP as being reportedly involved in Wedding’s alleged drug empire.
Get breaking National news
The 44-year-old Wedding was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list earlier this year.
He is reportedly living in Mexico.
–with files from Soren Jensen and Aaron D’Andrea
- Organized crime motorcycle gang busted while trying to set up in Edmonton: Police
- New Georgia prosecutor halts election interference case against Trump, allies
- ‘Slender Man’ stabber found after cutting ankle monitor, fleeing group home
- Trump orders 500 more National Guard troops to D.C. after 2 hurt in ‘targeted shooting’
Comments