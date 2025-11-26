Menu

Crime

FBI seize rare multi-million dollar supercar linked to wanted man Ryan Wedding

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 26, 2025 5:56 pm
1 min read
The car seized by the FBI believed to be connection with the Ryan Wedding organization. Courtesy: Los Angeles FBI. View image in full screen
The car seized by the FBI believed to be connection with the Ryan Wedding organization. Courtesy: Los Angeles FBI.
The FBI has seized a rare, multi-million dollar supercar belonging to the Ryan Wedding crime organization.

The 2002 Mercedes CLK GTR is valued at $13 million and is one of just six ever made.

Wedding, who lived in B.C. and competed for Canada in the Winter Olympics, is wanted by the FBI with a $15 million reward offered for tips leading to his arrest.

U.S. authorities say Wedding controls one of the world’s largest and most violent drug trafficking operations, responsible for moving around 60 metric tons of cocaine every year and dozens of murders.

U.S. compares Canadian ex-Olympian to drug kingpin Pablo Escobar
Seven Canadians reportedly tied to a Wedding were key in the execution of an informant this January, law officials said last week.

The Canadians from Ontario, Quebec and Alberta were all named by the U.S. Justice Department, the FBI and the RCMP as being reportedly involved in Wedding’s alleged drug empire.

The 44-year-old Wedding was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list earlier this year.

He is reportedly living in Mexico.

–with files from Soren Jensen and Aaron D’Andrea

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

