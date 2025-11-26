B.C. Coastal First Nations dismiss any pipeline MOU, vow it will ‘never be built’

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s Coastal First Nations say they will use “every tool in their toolbox” to keep more oil tankers out of the northern coastal waters.

This comes as Ottawa is nearing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Alberta on energy that could include a potential new oil pipeline. Prime Minister Mark Carney is travelling to Calgary on Thursday, where he’ll address the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

Marilyn Slett, president of the Coastal First Nations-Great Bear Initiative and elected Chief of the Heiltsuk Nation, said in a statement that they dismiss the upcoming pipeline MOU and vow the North Coast Pipeline will never be built.

“As the Rights and Title Holders of the Central and North Coast and Haida Gwaii, we are here to remind the Alberta government, the federal government, and any potential private proponent that we will never allow oil tankers on our coast, and that this pipeline project will never happen,” Slett said.

The West Coast Oil Tanker Ban came into effect in 2019 and prohibits tankers from carrying more than 12,500 metric tons of crude oil along the northern coast of B.C.

“Throughout this process, we have been met with a wall of silence from the federal government,” Slett said.

“Such conduct is not honourable and is fundamentally at odds with Canada’s constitutional, legislative, and international obligations to coastal First Nations.”

Slett said the tanker ban is not up for negotiation and no MOU will change that.

The pipeline from Alberta to B.C. would include new or expanded port facilities in Prince Rupert or Kitimat, which would require at least a partial repeal of the tanker ban.

B.C. Premier David Eby and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith have been disagreeing with each other for weeks, but Eby did say on Friday that he wants to be a team player with Canada to see what can be done.

But Slett said the First Nations remain steadfast in their position.

“Our Nations understand the economic challenges Canada is facing,” she said.

“This is why we much prefer to work with the federal government on truly nation-building, forward-looking projects and initiatives that are built in partnership with Indigenous peoples. We should be working together to protect our environment, diversify our economy, and create jobs that support our communities, instead of squandering everyone’s time on politically-motivated MOUs that are only dividing our country further.”

with files from The Canadian Press