B.C. and Alberta premiers continue public duel over pipeline

The premiers of B.C. and Alberta are both speaking out on Friday as rumours swirl that Alberta and Ottawa are close to inking a deal for a pipeline to B.C.’s north coast.

The Globe and Mail reported Wednesday that the federal government, which is in talks with Alberta on the prospect of building a new pipeline, is considering allowing some tanker traffic on the northern B.C. coast.

The Alberta and federal governments are said to be close to signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to move forward with the project.

It would include new or expanded port facilities in Prince Rupert or Kitimat, which would require at least a partial repeal of the North Coast tanker ban.

2:17 Possible pipeline deal

B.C. Premier David Eby and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith have been disagreeing with each other for weeks, but Eby did say on Friday that he wants to be a team player with Canada to see what can be done.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have been quite frank with Alberta and with the federal government that although we never supported the pipeline and we’re not enthusiastic about it, we’re good team players on Team Canada and we are willing to do what we can to support an expansion project if it’s needed,” Eby said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We ask other provinces to step up and help us out and we understand that need too. But this work is made more difficult when we have other provinces, specifically Saskatchewan and Alberta, coming in trying to tell British Columbia how to run. Our province and most specifically, to attack an oil tanker ban off our coast that is the foundation for consent and support for tens of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars of investment in the province of British Columbia.”

Smith also appeared to soften her tone a little, saying she now agrees with B.C. to look at expanding the use of the existing Trans Mountain pipeline first.

“We also agree that Trans Mountain pipelines should be maximized,” she said.

“I think the proposal there is about three to four hundred thousand barrels a day, but where we may disagree is, I think, that is the beginning, not the end of it.

“I want to see pipelines in all directions north, east, south, west. There’s lots of other proposals that are on the table, including having an economic corridor that goes to the northwest B.C. coast, one that goes to the Hudson Bay, one going up to Grey’s Bay.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are a number of different project proposals that have been talked about going down south, whether it’s Enbridge or South Bow or others.”