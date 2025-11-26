Menu

Canada

$50K reward offered in search for missing Ontario skier at Mont-Tremblant

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted November 26, 2025 12:08 pm
2 min read
Ontario family desperate to find son last seen at Mont Tremblant
WATCH: Ontario family desperate to find son last seen at Mont Tremblant – Apr 11, 2025
Authorities in Quebec are now offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that could help locate Liam Gabriel Toman, a 22-year-old Ontario man who disappeared during a ski trip at Mont-Tremblant in early February.

Toman vanished in the early hours of Feb. 2, after a night out with friends at Le P’tit Caribou, a popular resort bar in the village.

The reward is available to anyone who provides information leading to Toman’s whereabouts.

It is being offered through Sun Youth and anonymous donors and remains in effect until May 20, 2026.

Toman is five feet nine inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair. At the time he went missing, he was wearing a black Volcom jacket, black snow pants, a green sweater, a plaid shirt and a white hat with dark stripes.

“We saw video footage inside the bar, and then we saw him leave the bar, and then we see him talking to people,” Chris Toman, Liam’s father, told Global in early April.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“He did text me accidentally, and I think he was trying to text his one friend that had left. And from the text, we ascertained that he meant, ‘Meet me outside.’”

That text was sent at 3:16 a.m.

He has not used his phone, bank cards or social media accounts since then.

Toman’s parents have been living near the resort for months, leading ground searches alongside volunteers.

“In that time, we’ve covered hundreds of kilometres within the area, up to 20 kilometres from the resort,” said Kathleen Toman, Liam’s mother, adding that eight groups of people have searched forests and swamps.

“We’ve had some training on how to track and how to do this type of work,” she said, “so we understand what to look for and how to be safe.”

A citizen later discovered Toman’s wallet near parking lot P1, close to where a shadow that might’ve been him was captured on surveillance footage, according to police.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says the investigation remains active and has not ruled out a criminal case.

Police previously searched on foot, by helicopter and in the water, and concentrated part of their April search effort in a swamp near the village.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sûreté du Québec’s information line at 1-800-659-4264, or reach out through the family’s online channels.

