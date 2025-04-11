Ontario family searches for clues into son’s Mont-Tremblant resort disappearance

Send this page to someone via email

The family of an Ontario man who hasn’t been seen since early February is speaking publicly in hopes of finding clues into his disappearance.

Liam Gabriel Toman, 22, went on a ski trip to Mont-Tremblant, Que., with friends but has not been heard from since he went on a night out to a popular resort bar called Le P’tit Caribou.

“We saw video footage inside the bar and then we saw him leave the bar, and then we see him talking to people, and some exchanges and that,” said Liam’s father, Chris Toman.

“He did text me accidentally, and I think he was trying to text his one friend that had left. And from the text, we ascertained it was, ‘Meet me outside.'”

That text was sent at 3:16 a.m. on Feb. 2. The family said he has not used his phone or accessed his bank account or any of his social media accounts since that time.

“We didn’t find out, unfortunately, until the Sunday around six o’clock and so it was a call from one of the friends to Ryan, his stepbrother, and said, ‘We haven’t heard from Liam since 3 o’clock yesterday morning,'” Chris Toman said.

The family reached out to police, who set up a command post and soon began a search.

“We had drones, we had policemen on snowmobiles, four-wheelers, plus our investigators, they did all the businesses, restaurants and bars with cameras to determine when Liam was last seen,” Sgt. Marc Tessier of the Sûreté du Québec said.

“And searches were done in the surrounding area plus in the mountain. That was done for six days in a row.”

Liam’s mother, father and stepmother immediately travelled to Mont Tremblant to search and hand out pamphlets to skiers and others at the resort.

“We stayed for a length of time in Tremblant, for 11 days, and then the day we had to leave was extremely difficult for everybody. I wanted to go back immediately the next day and stay there,” said Liam’s mother, Kathleen Toman.

The family set up a website and is urging anyone who may have any information to contact them or the police.

They said Liam had recently graduated from Niagara College as an electrical technician and had plans to begin a career in the industry.

“Something had to have happened — somebody had to have seen something,” Kathleen Toman added.

Neither Le P’tit Caribou nor the Tremblant Resort Association or Station Mont Tremblant would comment due to the ongoing police investigation.

“Unfortunately, in those types of situations, we have to wait until spring so the snow melts. There was lots of snow in that area this winter, so it’s very hard to find evidence. But usually the plan is when the snow melt, we do get our team back in the area, just to restart a search,” Tessier said.

In March, as the snow began to melt, a resort worker found a wallet. Police confirmed it belonged to Liam.

“It had his identification in and that alarmed us too because Liam was very cautious about his wallet. He was always protecting it, make sure it was zipped up and everything. And so that concerned us because then there was no sight of him and so where the wallet was found was not too far from where his hotel was,” Chris Toman said.

Kathleen Toman said that “this is not in Liam’s nature.”

“We were texting with Liam that night. When he was at the bar, he was texting both of us. That’s Liam,” she said.

“Nobody just vanishes. Somebody has to know something.”