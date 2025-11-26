Canadians want ‘energy security,’ Champagne says amidst pipeline talk

Send this page to someone via email

Canadians understand that energy security, economic security and national security are linked, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday when asked about Ottawa’s proposed energy agreement with Alberta.

“Canada can be an energy superpower, both in conventional and clean energy. But I would let the major project office do its work. That’s why they’re there. There’s well-established process,” Champagne said, referring to the new federal entity overseeing major infrastructure projects.

“I think that Canadians understand better now than ever the nexus between energy security, economic security, national security. I think we can do that as a nation in consultation, respecting jurisdiction, and at the same time looking at what’s in the best interest of Canada,” he said.

When asked if Ottawa’s proposed agreement with Alberta includes a new oil pipeline, Champagne said, “I’ll let the prime minister comment on that.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called the reported memorandum of understanding between Alberta and the Carney government a “public relations ploy.”

“On Thursday, [Carney] will make one of his grand announcements, waving around a meaningless so-called Memorandum of Understanding,” Poilievre said in the House of Commons Tuesday. “If it’s anything other than a public relations ploy, why won’t he say on what date will construction begin on a pipeline from Alberta to the Pacific?”

He went on to say it was the “exclusively the federal government’s decision on whether to approve a pipeline,” while Prime Minister Carney said First Nations and the provinces “have to agree” to the projects.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson is set to brief B.C. Liberal MPs Wednesday on the government’s expected energy deal with the province of Alberta.

The move comes after B.C. Liberal MPs last week said any deal involving a pipeline to the West Coast would need consent from First Nations and the B.C. government, repeating talking points from the government in recent weeks.

Carney said Tuesday in the House of Commons that B.C. “has to agree” to any pipeline being built to the Pacific coast.

Concerns have been raised from B.C. this week about how the deal is shaping up, with Premier David Eby saying it was “unacceptable” that Ottawa and Alberta were negotiating a potential pipeline through his province without involving his government.

— With files from The Canadian Press