Canada

Oldest brewing school in the U.S. relocating operations from Chicago to Montreal

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 26, 2025 10:14 am
1 min read
File photo. A bartender pours a craft beer in Buffalo Grove, Ill., on Feb. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
File photo. A bartender pours a craft beer in Buffalo Grove, Ill., on Feb. 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nam Y. Huh
The oldest brewing school in the U.S. says it is relocating its operations from Chicago to Montreal at the beginning of 2026 amid concerns about international visas.

Established in 1872, Siebel Institute of Technology said effective Jan 1, 2026, its new location will be at 3035 rue Sainte-Catherine E, Montreal, near Molson’s original brewery site.

Siebel will be co-located with the new Lallemand Baking Academy and Application Technology Training Facility, the trade school said.

It said the move “marks a significant milestone in Siebel’s evolution” as it aligns with the changing dynamics of the global brewing industry. The decision followed a review of operational costs, industry trends and increased student visa challenges to enter the U.S.

“Recent regulatory changes in the U.S. have made it much more challenging for many of our international students, who have become the majority of our student body, to attend classes in person. This relocation of North America classroom operations to Montreal allows us to pivot without sacrificing the student experience,” said John Hannafan, GM and education director at Siebel Institute.

The school said the relocation is also strongly endorsed by Siebel’s strategic partner in Munich, Germany, which makes up the World Brewing Academy (WBA).

“We fully support this move and look forward to many more years of successful collaboration,” said Dr. Werner Globner, managing director of Doemens Academy.

Lallemand has owned the Siebel Institute since 2000. The CEO said the relocation brings opportunities for the future of brewing education.

The school said the city of Montreal offers a “vibrant, safe and culturally rich environment for students, with world-class amenities and a thriving food and beverage scene.”

