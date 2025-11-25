Saint John man straps fridge on his back to raise awareness about food insecurity

Send this page to someone via email

It’s not a sight you’re prepared to see, nor is it one you’re likely to forget.

For the past few weeks, Jesse Wright has been walking around Saint John, N.B., with a small fridge strapped to his back in order to raise awareness about food insecurity

“To remind people that, ‘Hey, you can afford a meal out, some people couldn’t even afford a meal in.’ So, think about that,” he said.

His campaign, dubbed Uptown Fridge, urges people to think about the burden Canadians have to carry and to donate money when they can.

In just a couple of months, Wright has covered 160 km and collected more than $2,000 in donations for local programs. He said his goal is to either walk 1,000 km or raise $10,000 — or both.

His route zig-zags across the city, ensuring he gets maximum exposure.

“It quickly evolved into a metaphor and since then, it has become a tiny vision of the future for food security in Saint John,” he said.

Mary LeSage, a navigator with PULSE, an organization that helps low-income residents in the city, said Wright’s hard work has already helped local families. A donation of over $500 went towards a food program and buying after-school snacks.

“(They) are just ecstatic to get that (assistance) because they don’t always have that extra $25 to put out for fresh fruits and vegetables,” she said.