Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

‘Economy remains resilient,’ Sask. finance minister says about fiscal update

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 25, 2025 12:36 pm
2 min read
Saskatchewan finance minister Jim Reiter and deputy finance minister Max Hendricks speak at the provincial legislature on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan finance minister Jim Reiter and deputy finance minister Max Hendricks speak at the provincial legislature on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. Manjot Singh / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Saskatchewan government is forecasting a deficit of $427 million at the mid-year point, but says its economy remains one of the best-performing provincial economies in Canada.

The province, which issued its 2025-26 Mid-Year Report on Tuesday, said the numbers mark a $79 million deficit increase from the first quarter. The deficit also represents a sharp drop compared to a surplus of $12 million projected in the 2025-26 budget.

“Saskatchewan’s economy remains resilient in the face of global economic uncertainty,” said Finance Minister Jim Reiter.

“The vast majority of Saskatchewan’s exports are CUSMA-compliant, and our producers have worked hard to find new markets, which has helped Saskatchewan remain in a comparatively strong economic position.”

Reiter said Saskatchewan has the lowest deficit per capita of all provinces, as well as the federal government.

Story continues below advertisement

The report forecasts an increase in expenses of $521 million, 2.5 per cent higher than projected in the budget. Among the notable increases is an extra $295 million for the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency to support the battle against wildfires this summer.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Saskatchewan’s total revenue is also forecast to increase by 0.4 per cent, or $82 million. The province said revenue increases are being offset by a reduction in SaskPower’s income, mainly caused by the elimination of the federal carbon tax from customer bills.

“Today’s mid-year update is very much in line with what we saw at first quarter,” Reiter said.

“Our government is committed to supporting those affected by this year’s unprecedented wildfire season, addressing pressures in health care and providing affordability relief through the income tax reductions contained in the budget and the removal of the carbon tax from SaskPower customer bills.”

Trending Now

The province said Saskatchewan has an anticipated GDP growth of 1.7 per cent in 2025, ranking it third among provinces in Canada, and building on last year’s growth of 3.0 per cent.

The full report can be seen at the province’s website.

Click to play video: 'Vanier Cup is boosting the city’s economy'
Vanier Cup is boosting the city’s economy
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices