Winnipeg man hospitalized after gas station attack, police say

A Winnipeg man is facing an aggravated assault charge after an attack at a St. Boniface gas station left a 61-year-old victim in hospital needing multiple surgeries.

Police said the incident took place early Sunday morning at the Lagimodière Boulevard gas station when a man and a woman began arguing after parking in front of the business. The woman got back into the vehicle without the man, police said, and then backed into another vehicle, which was in the process of being refuelled.

The owner of the second vehicle entered the store to call the police, and was followed by the man, who allegedly assaulted him, causing serious injuries and leaving him unconscious.

Major crimes investigators identified a 28-year-old suspect and arrested him later that morning. He has been charged with aggravated assault and mischief under $5,000, and was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

