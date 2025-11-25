Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa to provide clarity on B.C.’s tanker ban, minister says

By Nick Murray The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2025 8:25 am
2 min read
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. View image in full screen
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson said on Monday the government is getting close to being able to provide clarity on whether Ottawa would repeal the West Coast oil tanker ban.

Hodgson made the remarks while appearing before the House of Commons committee on natural resources, when he was asked about the status of the legislation prohibiting tankers from carrying more than 12,500 metric tons of crude oil in areas along the Northern coast of British Columbia.

Click to play video: 'Uncertainty over potential Carney-Smith pipeline agreement'
Uncertainty over potential Carney-Smith pipeline agreement

The tanker ban became law in 2019 under former prime minister Justin Trudeau and has been among the most criticized laws by the government of Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

Hodgson’s remarks come as Ottawa is nearing a memorandum of understanding with Alberta on energy that could include a potential new oil pipeline.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We have been talking with that potential proponent, the Government of Alberta. We have been working on, as has been widely reported, a memorandum of understanding. That is a work in process right now,” Hodgson told the committee.

“I think we are getting close to a place, and when that gets done we’ll have some more clarity.”

B.C. Premier David Eby has called on Ottawa to keep the ban in place, and Hodgson has previously said any pipeline through B.C. would need support from the province and First Nations.

Click to play video: 'B.C. premier and First Nations leaders sign declaration to protect coastline'
B.C. premier and First Nations leaders sign declaration to protect coastline
Trending Now

As of now, no company has stepped up willing to build an oil pipeline from Alberta to B.C., but Smith has said her government nevertheless intends to submit a proposal to the Major Projects Office next spring.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith said such a deal with the federal government would involve a “grand bargain” which would see the proposed Pathways alliance carbon-capture project move forward alongside a proposed oil pipeline to Canada’s West Coast.

Visiting Ottawa last month, Smith also said she was open to reinforcing Alberta’s industrial carbon price.

When Prime Minister Mark Carney cancelled the consumer carbon price last spring, he did so with a commitment to strengthening the industrial carbon price, which contributes far more to eliminating greenhouse gases than the consumer fuel levy.

Carney has yet to explain how it will be strengthened, but the recent climate competitiveness strategy in the federal budget also committed to doing so.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices