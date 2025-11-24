Menu

Weather

Flight delays and cancellations at Calgary airport leave travellers scrambling

By Dayne Patterson The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2025 5:22 pm
2 min read
There were dozens of delays and cancellations at Calgary International Airport on Monday, caused by the heavy, wet, snow that fell on the city overnight. View image in full screen
There were dozens of delays and cancellations at Calgary International Airport on Monday, caused by the heavy, wet, snow that fell on the city overnight. Global News
Dozens of flights were delayed or cancelled at Alberta’s largest airport due to snowy weather on Monday, leaving travellers scrambling to adjust their plans.

Calgary International Airport says flights were paused so crews could clear snow from runways to keep operations safe.

The airport says flight operations resumed at 9 a.m. local time, but delays were still expected throughout the day due to weather conditions.

Environment Canada says up to 15 centimetres of snow was expected to fall in the city throughout the day.

There were long lineups of passengers at Calgary International Airport on Monday as travelers scrambled to make alternate arrangements following the cancellation or delay of dozens of flights, caused by the snow that fell on the city overnight. View image in full screen
There were long lineups of passengers at Calgary International Airport on Monday as travellers scrambled to make alternate arrangements following the cancellation or delay of dozens of flights, caused by the snow that fell on the city overnight. Global News

Julia Peck, who was going to Regina for work, says her flight was delayed then cancelled.

She says she and a colleague were going to drive from Regina to Estevan, Sask., for a work trip, but now have to reschedule meetings planned for the next three days.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Regina is supposed to get snow tonight, so now we’re worried we won’t be able to drive there tomorrow,” Peck said Monday. “It’s complicated, we had a lot of things booked that will have to be moved around.”

Peck, who is from Calgary, said she was trying to stay optimistic.

“This is home for me, so I do feel for all the other people who maybe have to be put up in a hotel, because that would be a lot more stressful.”

Olayinka Tehinse, Peck’s colleague, said the heavy snowfall in the morning made for a slow ride to the airport.

“I thought I would miss my flight and, after rushing here, I realized the flight was delayed,” she said. “It was really stressful.”

A front end loader clears snow from the tarmac at Calgary International Airport on Monday as crews scramble to clear a backlog of dozens of flights that were cancelled or delayed because of the snow. View image in full screen
A front-end loader clears snow from the tarmac at Calgary International Airport on Monday as crews scramble to clear a backlog of dozens of flights that were cancelled or delayed because of the snow. Global News

Geologist Justin Lockhart was flying to Kamloops, B.C., for work. He said his flight was delayed until later in the afternoon.

Lockhart said once he lands in Kamloops, he has to drive about five hours to a mine.

“We rely on the Kamloops airport quite regularly to get staff to and from site,” he said.

“A weather delay like this is a little unexpected and definitely puts a wrench in the plans.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

