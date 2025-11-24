Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Environment

Heavy snow causes chaos on the roads in southern Alberta

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted November 24, 2025 1:22 pm
1 min read
A large number of vehicles, including a concrete truck, were involved in this crash in the southwest Calgary community of Bankview on Monday morning. View image in full screen
A large number of vehicles, including a concrete truck, were involved in a crash in the southwest Calgary community of Bankview on Monday morning. Global News
The Monday morning commute was like a game of bumper cars on many streets and roads around southern Alberta.

Heavy snow that blanketed the City of Calgary overnight made many roads virtually impassable as vehicles slid down hills and crashed into each other, prompting police to shut down some streets while emergency crews worked to clear away the smashed vehicles and debris.

Calgary Transit was also forced to reroute buses on about 40 routes during the morning commute.

In Lethbridge, city officials were also reminding motorists to drive to the conditions.

“Be prepared, have your winter tires on, your winter emergency kit, plan extra time for your commute and also be mindful of other people’s needs,” said Juliane Ruck, transportation operations manager for the city of Lethbridge.

Emergency crews were forced to shut down this street in the Calgary community of Bankview on Monday morning when several vehicles crashed into each other after failing to navigate a hilly street. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were forced to shut down this street in the Calgary community of Bankview on Monday morning when about 10 vehicles crashed into each other after failing to navigate a hill. Global News

A large area stretching from southeastern British Columbia into southern Saskatchewan was under a heavy snowfall warning, with up to 20 cm of snow expected to fall in some areas.

Environment Canada warned that strong winds will also create blowing snow, reducing visibility and making travel challenging for motorists.

Envronment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for a large area stretching from southeastern B.C. into Saskatchewan, with up to 20 cm of snow expected in the hardest hit areas close to the U.S. border. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for a large area stretching from southeastern B.C. into Saskatchewan, with up to 20 cm of snow expected in the hardest hit areas close to the U.S. border. Global News

The snow is forecast to taper off late Monday in B.C. and Alberta, and Tuesday morning in Saskatchewan.

However, the temperature is also expected to drop from a high of -2 C on Monday in Calgary to about -8 C by Friday.

The normal temperature in Calgary at this time of year is 0 C.

HIghways in the Medicine Hat area of southeastern Alberta were also reported to be slow covered and slippery. View image in full screen
Highways in the Medicine Hat area of southeastern Alberta were also reported to be snow-covered and slippery. Courtesy: 511Alberta
