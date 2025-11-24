Menu

World

Man in Tokyo accused of stealing car and hitting 11 people, killing 1

By Yuri Kageyama The Associated Press
Posted November 24, 2025 11:56 am
1 min read
Investigators inspect the scene of a car accident injuring multiple people in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. (Michi Ono/Kyodo News via AP). View image in full screen
Investigators inspect the scene of a car accident injuring multiple people in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. (Michi Ono/Kyodo News via AP).
A man driving a stolen car struck 11 people in Tokyo on Monday, killing one man in his 80s on a pedestrian walkway, police said.

A spokesman at the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, who spoke on customary condition of anonymity, didn’t give the condition of the other people who were hit.

Japanese media reports said one woman was seriously injured, with earlier reports saying that a total of 12 people were struck.

Investigators inspect the scene of a car accident injuring multiple people and damaging several vehicles in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. (Kyodo News via AP) View image in full screen
Investigators inspect the scene of a car accident injuring multiple people and damaging several vehicles in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. (Kyodo News via AP).
The driver, a 37-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of stealing the vehicle from a parking lot of a business, after fleeing from the scene, police said. Other charges, such as hit-and-run, weren’t immediately announced.

Story continues below advertisement

Japanese media reports said the stolen vehicle was a used car at a dealership. But police declined to comment on those reports.

Other details weren’t immediately available. Monday was a national holiday in Japan.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

