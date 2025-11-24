Pedestrian killed at Osborne Street and Roslyn Road: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’re investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident, which took place Friday afternoon at the intersection of Osborne Street and Roslyn Road.

Police said a 67-year-old woman was crossing Osborne when she was hit by a westbound 2014 Ford Fusion. She was taken to hospital in stable condition, where she later died of her injuries.

The driver, 32, remained at the scene of the crash and spoke with officers, police said.

The incident was the 16th fatal crash of 2025 in the city, and the ninth involving a pedestrian.

Anyone with information or dashboard camera footage is asked to call the traffic division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).