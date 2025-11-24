Woman has life-threatening injuries after being hit by garbage truck: Halifax police

Halifax police say a 34-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a garbage truck early Monday morning.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the call just after 5:30 a.m. in the 200-block of Lacewood Drive.
In an 11 a.m. update, police said they had concluded their preliminary investigation, which included the collision reconstruction unit and forensic identification section. As well, the vehicle compliance section from the Nova Scotia Department of Public Works was on scene.
Traffic was blocked at the entrance to the shopping plaza, which includes a McDonald’s, for several hours.
The investigation is ongoing.
