Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman has life-threatening injuries after being hit by garbage truck: Halifax police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 24, 2025 10:25 am
1 min read
Halifax Regional Police at the scene of a pedestrian collision on Lacewood Drive on Nov. 24, 2025. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police responded to the call just after 5:30 a.m. in the 200-block of Lacewood Drive. Ella MacDonald/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Halifax police say a 34-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a garbage truck early Monday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the call just after 5:30 a.m. in the 200-block of Lacewood Drive.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In an 11 a.m. update, police said they had concluded their preliminary investigation, which included the collision reconstruction unit and forensic identification section. As well, the vehicle compliance section from the Nova Scotia Department of Public Works was on scene.

Trending Now

Traffic was blocked at the entrance to the shopping plaza, which includes a McDonald’s, for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices