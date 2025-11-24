Walter’s shooting an asset off the Raptors’ bench

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – When Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic calls on Ja’Kobe Walter to sub in, the 21-year-old forward knows what to do.

Walter has been Rajakovic’s go-to player off the bench during Toronto’s seven-game win streak, including getting 19 minutes in the Raptors’ 119-109 triumph over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Walter had 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc over 19 minutes of play.

“Just knowing what I’m supposed to do: bring energy to the game,” said Walter. “No matter how the game’s going, I know I’m supposed to go in and try to increase the lead however I can, whether that’s defensively, offensively, knocking down shots.

“I’m just always excited to get in the game and just do what I do.”

Walter and fellow reserves point guard Jamal Shead and forward Gradey Dick were relied on more heavily in Sunday’s win after starting swingman RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., left the game early with a sprained right knee.

Barrett will have further imaging done and the Raptors said they’d have an update on Monday.

The three bench players combined for four steals in the win.

“That’s just something we’ve always been working on,” said Walter. “Ever since last year, we just increased that and implemented it and then whenever I see the opportunities, I always just try to go.

“We don’t try to hesitate. Just always go.”

Walter had struggled with his shooting to start the season, putting up zeros in three of his first six games. He’s been more consistent in November, including a 4-for-5 night with three three-pointers in a 121-112 win in Philadelphia on Nov. 19.

Rajakovic said that Walter’s hard work is paying off.

“He’s one of the guys taking the most shots in our gym, so he’s really committed to develop in that part of his game,” said Rajakovic. “Seeing him being confident out there and taking good shots, not forcing anything that was really helpful.

“For a young player that wants to prove himself, it’s very important to take good shots. I thought that he did really good job tonight.”

Starting point guard Immanuel Quickley was also impressed with Walter’s determination to improve his shooting.

“I think the biggest thing you learn in the NBA is that you can play well without shooting well,” said Quickley, who had 13 points for Toronto on Sunday, including back-to-back three-pointers in the fourth quarter.

“That’s I think a lot of fans don’t understand that. Sometimes I learned that pretty early in my career. You can go 3 for 15, guard the best player for the whole night, get five steals, seven assists, seven rebounds, and maybe not shoot as well, but you still affect the game in other ways.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2025.