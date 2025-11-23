Murray-Boyles returns to Toronto Raptors lineup

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Collin Murray-Boyles will be back in the lineup for the Toronto Raptors against the Brooklyn Nets tonight but starting centre Jakob Poeltl was out.

Murray-Boyles had missed Toronto’s last two games with a medial collateral ligament sprain in his right knee.

Poeltl was out as part of injury management for his lower back.

Story continues below advertisement

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic says Poeltl won’t both games of back-to-backs for now.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Toronto hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow night.

The Raptors are on a six-game win streak heading into the game against the Nets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2025.