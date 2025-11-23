Murray-Boyles returns to Toronto Raptors lineup

TORONTO – Collin Murray-Boyles will be back in the lineup for the Toronto Raptors against the Brooklyn Nets tonight but starting centre Jakob Poeltl was out.
Murray-Boyles had missed Toronto’s last two games with a medial collateral ligament sprain in his right knee.
Poeltl was out as part of injury management for his lower back.
Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic says Poeltl won’t both games of back-to-backs for now.
Toronto hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow night.
The Raptors are on a six-game win streak heading into the game against the Nets.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2025.
