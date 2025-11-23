Carney, Modi agree to revive comprehensive trade deal talks

Send this page to someone via email

Canada and India have agreed to work towards a comprehensive trade deal, reviving efforts that first began 15 years ago.

Readouts from both Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s offices say the pair agreed to begin negotiations on an “ambitious” comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA).

Modi also invited Carney to visit India, which the Prime Minister’s Office said he has accepted for early 2026.

“The ability to have more effective trade with them to scale that trade with them would be greatly helped by that (an agreement),” Carney told reporters earlier Sunday at the G20 summit.

According to the readout, the trade agreement would be aimed at doubling bilateral trade to $70 billion by 2030.

Carney’s office stated that the CEPA would include goods, services, investment, agriculture and agri-food, digital trade, labour mobility, and sustainable developments.

Story continues below advertisement

The two countries first started talks in 2010, but eventually downgraded those efforts to a deal that would only touch specific industries up until fall 2023.

15:55 Canada’s new UN ambassador talks about challenges in new trade relationships

Trade talks between India and Canada were suspended in late 2023 after the Ottawa went public with allegations from the RCMP that the Indian government was behind the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh activist, near Vancouver in June 2023.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Earlier this month, Global News also confirmed that conversations intercepted by Canada and the United Kingdom implicate high-level Indian officials in Nijjar’s assassination.

India was also one of four countries named by the head of Canada’s intelligence service, Dan Rogers, as he catalogued the espionage and transnational repression efforts by Canada’s adversaries.

When asked by reporters on Sunday about the threat that remains from India, Carney said he was aware of the “threat landscape.”

Story continues below advertisement

“With respect to any forms of foreign interference, we have to remain vigilant — we are vigilant,” he said.

But the prime minister added he sees India as a reliable trading partner.

“Canada has quite an actual strong commercial relationship with India. We are one of the largest, for example, foreign investors in India,” he said.

“What we’re looking to do is to put that on a sound footing through a potential trade agreement between the two countries, which give protections to our businesses, protections to Indian businesses, (a) clear set of rules, dispute mechanisms and others and build on those opportunities.”

The comments are the opposite of what Carney said about the U.S. during the federal election campaign in March that the U.S. is no longer a “reliable” trading partner.

While Canada and India plan to work towards the trade deal, the two countries alongside Australia announced a trilateral technology and innovation partnership during the G20 as well. That partnership is aimed at strengthening cooperation on critical minerals, clean energy and artificial intelligence (AI).

Modi’s office said in its readout both countries reaffirmed their civil nuclear cooperation and ongoing discussions on increasing collaboration, such as through long-term uranium supply agreements.

Carney’s office pledged to increase diplomatic staffing levels to strengthen “people-to-people linkages.”

Story continues below advertisement

The PMO also added that the two leaders agreed on regular reciprocal high-level visits, including by ministers and members of the business community.

—with files from Global News’ David Akin, Stewart Bell, Jeff Semple and Saba Aziz, and The Canadian Press