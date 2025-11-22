Canadiens’ Florian Xhekaj set for debut vs. Leafs

See more sharing options

MONTREAL – Montreal forward Florian Xhekaj, the feisty younger brother of bruising Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj, is set to make his NHL debut Saturday against the rival Toronto Maple Leafs.

Xhekaj skated on a line with Josh Anderson and Jake Evans during the team’s morning skate at the Bell Centre. Evans returned after exiting Thursday’s 8-4 loss to the Washington Capitals following a hard hit from Tom Wilson and missing Friday’s practice.

Florian Xhekaj, a six-foot-four, 204-pound winger, has two goals and two assists in 16 AHL games this season. The 21-year-old from Hamilton impressed with 24 goals and 11 assists in 69 games for the Rocket in 2024-25.

The slumping Canadiens will try to snap a five-game losing skid. Montreal goalies Sam Montembeault and Jakub Dobes have a league-low .838 combined save percentage since Nov. 1.

Dobes, who began the season as a backup, will start on Saturday. The Maple Leafs counter with Joseph Woll, who’s set for his fourth straight appearance with Anthony Stolarz (upper body) still injured.

Toronto captain Auston Matthews and winger Matthew Knies, both nursing lower-body injuries, remain out. Both players took part in the Leafs’ optional morning skate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2025.