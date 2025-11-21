Menu

Politics

Sinking McBarge in Fraser River blocking B.C. company’s chance to expand

By Amy Judd & Aaron McArthur Global News
Posted November 21, 2025 11:48 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'McBarge in the way of progress'
McBarge in the way of progress
A B.C. company says the derelict 'McBarge' from Expo '86, which is partially sunk in Maple Ridge, is getting in the way of its plans to create a floating trades training facility. Aaron McArthur reports.
The floating McDonald’s restaurant that was once the jewel of Expo ’86 is now floating on its side, sinking into the Fraser River in Maple Ridge.

It’s a McBarge blockade.

John “Archie” Anjo wants to expand his business to the Maple Ridge waterfront, but the once-proud floating junk food palace is now just junk.

“As it sits there now, it’s holding up good quality affordable housing,” Anjo told Global News.

His company, Dwelltech Industries, builds small modular homes that can be shipped just about anywhere.

The Maple Ridge yard where they are built is at capacity, so Anjo had the idea to build a floating factory as it is cheaper than buying land, and easier to ship projects to remote communities.

The problem is that the McBarge is partially sunk at the spot where they need to put their barge.

Anjo said that despite the talk from the government about economic growth and creating jobs and opportunities, all three levels of government are making it impossible to get the derelict vessel moved.

“I think it bounces between the Coast Guard, the federal government, the provincial government, the local government, and maybe even DFO,” he said.

“I’m not exactly sure where the responsibility lies.”

Click to play video: 'No timeline on cleanup of sinking ‘McBarge’'
No timeline on cleanup of sinking ‘McBarge’

The McBarge has had a few homes since Expo ’86, but it was moved to Maple Ridge with grand plans to turn it back into a restaurant and float plane dock or an ocean exploration centre.

The owner, Howard Meakin, died earlier this year, shortly after the barge sank.

According to salvage experts, the government doesn’t have the money to take on this project.

“You’ve basically got to take ownership of it, sort of thing, and find the money to deal with it; it’s not going to be a cheap adventure,” John Roe with the Dead Boat Disposal Society said.

Trending Now

“I don’t think it’ll ever get done otherwise.”

What makes this so frustrating for Anjo is the same government that is ducking responsibility is actively pushing for building affordable housing.

“It’s also holding up skills training,” he said.

“There is such a deficit of skilled workers in B.C., we’re registered with Skills BC, Skills Training BC, and this could employ new apprentices, new carpenters, new electricians, new plumbers, and I can’t get them, because this is in the way.”

Click to play video: 'McBarge, the former floating McDonald’s, capsizes in Fraser River'
McBarge, the former floating McDonald’s, capsizes in Fraser River

The federal government didn’t respond to Global News’ request for information, but in the past has said it is up to owners to remove derelict vessels.

A previous inspection of the McBarge indicated there was no environmental risk, so removing the ship is a low priority.

