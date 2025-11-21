Canadiens recall Florian Xhekaj from AHL Laval

See more sharing options

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens recalled forward Florian Xhekaj, the younger brother of bruising defenceman Arber Xhekaj, from the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket on Friday.

Forward Joshua Roy has been sent down after he was called up for two NHL games.

The 21-year-old from Hamilton impressed with 24 goals and 11 assists in 69 games for the Rocket in 2024-25.

Xhekaj could make his NHL debut Saturday at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs as the slumping Canadiens (10-7-3) look to snap a five-game skid.

Montreal is dealing with long-term injuries to forwards Alex Newhook, Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine. Centre Jake Evans also exited Thursday’s 8-4 loss to the Washington Capitals following a hard hit from winger Tom Wilson.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2025.