Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fredericton police seize nearly half a kilo of fentanyl — about 220,000 doses

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2025 3:21 pm
1 min read
A photo provided by the Fredericton Police Force shows the drugs and other items seized last month after months of investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Fredericton Police (Mandatory credit). View image in full screen
A photo provided by the Fredericton Police Force shows the drugs and other items seized last month after months of investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Fredericton Police (Mandatory credit). SS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in Fredericton say they seized nearly half a kilogram of fentanyl in an investigation that resulted in two arrests.

The Fredericton Police Force says the 445 grams of fentanyl seized last month represent about 220,000 street-level doses of the powerful opioid.

The force says it also seized cocaine, methamphetamine and methamphetamine pills.

A news release says officers charged a 28-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both from Fredericton, with various crimes including possession for the purposes of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Insp. David Cooper says the amount of fentanyl taken represents a significant milestone in the force’s efforts to fight drug trafficking.

By the force’s calculations, one gram of fentanyl yields more than 484 street doses, which Cooper says underscores the threat to public safety posed by the quantity seized.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Fredericton police warn about drug toxicity problems, spike in number of overdoses'
Fredericton police warn about drug toxicity problems, spike in number of overdoses
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices