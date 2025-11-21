Fredericton police seize nearly half a kilo of fentanyl — about 220,000 doses

See more sharing options

Police in Fredericton say they seized nearly half a kilogram of fentanyl in an investigation that resulted in two arrests.

The Fredericton Police Force says the 445 grams of fentanyl seized last month represent about 220,000 street-level doses of the powerful opioid.

The force says it also seized cocaine, methamphetamine and methamphetamine pills.

A news release says officers charged a 28-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both from Fredericton, with various crimes including possession for the purposes of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

Insp. David Cooper says the amount of fentanyl taken represents a significant milestone in the force’s efforts to fight drug trafficking.

By the force’s calculations, one gram of fentanyl yields more than 484 street doses, which Cooper says underscores the threat to public safety posed by the quantity seized.

