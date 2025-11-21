Valour FC, one of Canadian Premier League’s original teams, suspends operations

Send this page to someone via email

Valour FC, one of the Canadian Premier League’s original franchises, is closing shop.

The Winnipeg-based team — owned by the Winnipeg Football Club, the non-profit, community-owned organization that runs the CFL’s Blue Bombers — has been on shaky ground for some time.

In April 2024, the Bombers reported that Valour had lost $1.25 million the previous year, noting the club’s finances continued to be uncertain.

In 2022, the Bombers reported a $950,000 loss from operating the soccer team.

The football team was not on the WFC’s books this year.

The Canadian Premier League agreed to cover the club’s operating costs in 2024 with a loan, with a similar agreement in place this season.

“Valour FC’s ownership informed the Canadian Premier League of its intention to suspend operations following the 2025 season,” the CPL said in a statement. “The league has explored multiple avenues to maintain the club’s viability, engaging in discussions with potential investors and evaluating all feasible operational models. This included a thorough assessment of continuing the financial backing the league has provided to the club over the past two years.

“Investing wisely means focusing resources where they create the greatest long-term impact for the League and the game. After review, it became clear that there is no sustainable path forward for Valour FC at this time.”

Valour finished sixth in the eight-team league last season at 7-16-5.

In a separate release, the club thanked its fans, players and staff and said it would fulfil any contractual obligations for players and staff to the end of the year. Players under contract after the 2025 season will become free agents or return to their parent club. Ticket-holders will receive refunds.

Valour is the second CPL team to pull the plug. FC Edmonton folded after the 2022 season, one year after the league took over the franchise.

The CPL noted that it will remain an eight-team league in 2026 with the addition of expansion FC Supra du Québec.