Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Traffic

Iconic Banff sign has a new home after concerns raised about pedestrian safety

By Ken MacGillivray & Jayme Doll Global News
Posted November 21, 2025 2:11 pm
1 min read
The iconic Banff sign now has a new home near the Banff train station after being moved because of concerns over pedestrian safety and traffic backups. View image in full screen
The iconic Banff sign now has a new home near the Banff train station after being moved because of concerns over pedestrian safety and traffic backups. Global News
It has become a necessary stop for visitors to the mountain town — a photo snapped while standing in front of the iconic Banff sign.

The two-metre-tall sign was installed along Mount Norquay Road, near the entrance to the town, in 2017.

The Banff sign was moved because of concerns over pedestrian safety along Mount Norquay Road. View image in full screen
The Banff sign was moved because of concerns over too many people stopping along Mount Norquay Road to take photos of the sign, causing concerns about pedestrian safety and traffic backups. Global News

But with so many people stopping to get their picture taken, it had become a traffic hazard, prompting the town to look for a new place for the sign that was safer for both pedestrians and motorists.

On Thursday, the sign was unveiled at its new location near the Banff train station on Mountain Goat Lane.

“We really wanted to move it to a more pedestrian-friendly area,” said Banff Mayor Corrie Dimanno.

“Now it’s got this new home by the train station which will be safety for folks to take photos and linger around and enjoy the views.”

On Thursday, the Banff sign was unveiled at its new location near the Banff train station. View image in full screen
On Thursday, the Banff sign was unveiled at its new location near the Banff train station. Global News

The movement of the sign is also part of a broader plan to redevelop the area around the train station into a community park and transit hub with construction of the park expected to be completed in the spring of 2026.

