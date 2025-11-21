Miss Mexico crowned Miss Universe weeks after walkout scandal

Send this page to someone via email

Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch was crowned the winner of the Miss Universe 2025 competition at a ceremony on Friday, marking the end of the event that first made headlines after a pageant executive called Bosch “dumb” in front of the other contestants in Thailand.

Bosch, 25, was named the 74th winner of the pageant, with Miss Thailand Praveenar Singh, 29, as the first runner-up.

Venezuela’s Stephany Abasali, 25, Philippines’ Ahtisa Manalo, 28, and the Ivory Coast’s Olivia Yacé, 27, rounded out the top five finalists at the 74th Miss Universe final, which had the theme of “The Power of Love.”

Bosch has now become the fourth Miss Universe winner from Mexico.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum celebrated Bosch’s win and applauded her for setting an example for other women.

“I like that she spoke up when she felt that was an injustice and that is an example,” Sheinbaum said during her daily news briefing. “That thing they said about being prettier when you’re quiet has been left behind. Women are prettier when we speak and we participate.”

Bosch’s crowning comes after a confrontation that occurred during a sashing ceremony on Nov. 4, which was livestreamed on the Miss Universe Thailand Facebook page.

Nawat Itsaragrisil, executive director of the Miss Universe Organization (MUO), reprimanded Bosch during the ceremony, causing her to stand up and leave the room.

Several contestants, including the current reigning Miss Universe, Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig, Miss Universe Canada Jaime VandenBerg and Miss Universe Iraq Hanin Al Qoreishy, followed Bosch out of the room in solidarity.

Itsaragrisil, president of Miss Grand International, questioned Bosch’s absence from a social media shoot and claimed that she had “no respect.”

“I heard you’re not going to support everything about Thailand, is that true?” he asked, before accusing her of listening to the Miss Mexico directors instead of the Miss Universe team in Thailand when asked to participate in a photo shoot.

The exchange between the pair lasted about four minutes before Itsaragrisil called Bosch “dumb.”

He then called on security to remove Bosch from the room.

“We respect you, just as you should respect us. I’m here representing my country, and it’s not my fault you have problems with my organization,” she said to Itsaragrisil.

Moments later, Bosch stood up and left the room while he tried to order other contestants who were leaving the room to sit down.

After exiting, Bosch spoke to the press alongside Miss Universe Iraq and said what the director did “is not respectful.”

“He called me ‘dumb’ because he has problems with the organization, and I think that’s not fair because I’m here and I do everything OK,” she said. “I don’t mess with anyone. I just try to be kind. I’m trying to give my best, and he told me to shut up and a lot of different things.”

Bosch said she thinks “the world needs to see this because we are empowered women and this is a platform for our voice.”

“No one can silence us, and no one will do that to me,” she added. “I don’t have a problem with any one of you. You have my respect, and I love your country, but the way that he treats me without any reason, just because he has problems — that is not OK.”

“It doesn’t matter if you have a big dream or a crown. If it takes away your dignity, you should walk away,” she added before walking away.

The Miss Universe Organization issued a statement following the controversial incident.

In the statement, Miss Universe Organization’s president Raúl Rocha said he would not allow “the values of respect and dignity of women to be violated.”

“I want to express my solidarity and support to all delegates representing the 122 countries at the Miss Universe Competition, in which Thailand is our host country,” Rocha said.

Rocha said that he would “like to make it clear” his “great indignation toward Nawat for the public aggression he committed against Fátima Bosch, Miss Universe Mexico, whom he humiliated, insulted and showed a lack of respect, in addition to the serious abuse of having called security to intimidate a defenceless woman.”

“For the above reasons, I have restricted Nawat’s participation in the events that are part of the 74th Miss Universe Competition, limiting it as much as possible or eliminating it entirely,” he added.

Itsaragrisil responded in a statement, saying: “I invested and tried my best to make this event fair to everyone but it’s hard to control.”

“Sorry universe fans, I can only do this because my patience has a limit. Sorry again if I make anyone uncomfortable watching,” he added.

This year’s Miss Universe pageant also saw two of the judges resign from the jury days before the competition was set to begin.

Miss Universe judge Omar Harfouch resigned after alleging the 30 finalists were pre-selected by an “impromptu jury” and announced his withdrawal before expressing his “profound confusion and concern.”

The Miss Universe Organization issued a statement following Harfouch’s allegations, claiming that his published statements “incorrectly suggested that an unauthorized or impromptu jury had been formed and that the official judges had been excluded from the selection of finalists.”