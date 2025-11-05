Miss Universe walkout: Scandal erupts after Miss Mexico called ‘dumb’

The Miss Universe 2025 competition took a tense turn this week when a contestant was called “dumb” by a pageant executive in front of all the other contestants in Thailand.

The confrontation occurred during a sashing ceremony on Nov. 4, which was livestreamed on the Miss Universe Thailand Facebook page.

Nawat Itsaragrisil, executive director of the Miss Universe Organization (MUO), reprimanded Miss Universe Mexico, Fátima Bosch, during the ceremony, causing her to stand up and leave the room.

Several contestants, including the current reigning Miss Universe, Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig, Miss Universe Canada Jaime VandenBerg and Miss Universe Iraq Hanin Al Qoreishy, followed Bosch out of the room in solidarity.

Here’s everything you need to know about the incident that took place during the Miss Universe 2025 sash ceremony.

What happened?

During the sashing ceremony, Itsaragrisil, Miss Grand International president, questioned Bosch’s absence from a social media shoot and claimed that she had “no respect.”

“Mexico, where are you?” he asked before Bosch stood up in the crowd.

“I heard you’re not going to support everything about Thailand, is that true?” he asked, before accusing her of listening to the Miss Mexico directors instead of the Miss Universe team in Thailand when asked to take part in a photo shoot.

The exchange between the pair lasted about four minutes before Itsaragrisil called Bosch “dumb.”

“If you follow your national director’s orders, you’re a dumb head,” he said.

“I still keep talking to everybody. Why stand up to talk to me?” he asked Bosch.

“Because I have a voice,” she said. “You are not respecting me as a woman.”

He then called on security to remove Bosch from the room.

“We respect you, just as you should respect us. I’m here representing my country, and it’s not my fault you have problems with my organization,” she said to Itsaragrisil.

“No, you must listen to me first, then argue with me,” he responded.

Moments later, Bosch stood up and left the room while he tried to order other contestants who were leaving the room to sit down.

“Sit down. If anyone wants to continue the contest, sit down,” Itsaragrisil said.

Miss Universe Bonaire, Nicole Peiliker-Visser, asked if she could speak, and he told her yes.

“We can fix it. We can bring her back,” Peiliker-Visser said. “We’re having such a great time in Thailand. This is such a great place. Let’s get her to come back.”

“You see, the one girl, she’s a problem,” he then said of Bosch.

@latinus_us Fátima Bosch, Miss México 2025, fue insultada públicamente por Nawat Itsaragrisil, presidente de Miss Grand Internacional, durante el certamen en Tailandia. El organizador pidió retirarla del lugar. Bosch respondió: “Nadie podrá callar mi voz”. #Latinus #InformaciónParaTi ♬ original sound – Latinus – Latinus

In another clip, Peiliker-Visser asked to call all their “sisters” who left with Bosch back to the room.

“They’re our sisters. We can start over. This is a misunderstanding. I think the language barrier — we can do this again. Let’s start over,” Peiliker-Visser said.

Itsaragrisil then invited the women back, “except Mexico,” because he claimed “she’s talking too much.”

“But let her come back if she wants,” he added.

Fátima Bosch breaks her silence after incident

After leaving the room, Bosch spoke to the press alongside Miss Universe Iraq and said what the director did “is not respectful.”

“He called me ‘dumb’ because he has problems with the organization, and I think that’s not fair because I’m here and I do everything OK,” she said. “I don’t mess with anyone. I just try to be kind. I’m trying to give my best, and he told me to shut up and a lot of different things.”

Bosch said she thinks “the world needs to see this because we are empowered women and this is a platform for our voice.”

“No one can silence us, and no one will do that to me,” she added. “I don’t have a problem with any one of you. You have my respect, and I love your country, but the way that he treats me without any reason, just because he has problems — that is not OK.”

“It doesn’t matter if you have a big dream or a crown. If it takes away your dignity, you should walk away,” she added before walking away.

The Miss Universe Mexico organization took to social media to denounce Itsaragrisil’s comments to Bosch.

“What happened today with @fatimaboschfdz in Thailand is unacceptable. No woman, under any circumstance, deserves to be insulted or humiliated.”

“We firmly believe in the values that Miss Universe promotes: respect, dignity, and empowerment. We know that this platform was not created to divide or degrade, but to uplift women and give them their voice and vote in the world,” they wrote. “The behavior of a person who does not belong to MU does not represent our beloved Miss Universe organization, nor does it reflect the spirit of unity and respect we uphold.”

“Today and always, Mexico is with you, Fatima. Your strength, your class and your voice represent the best of our nation,” they added.

Miss Universe organization releases a statement

The Miss Universe Organization issued a statement following the incident and growing controversy surrounding the sashing ceremony.

In the statement, Miss Universe organization’s president Raúl Rocha said he would not allow “the values of respect and dignity of women to be violated.”

“I want to express my solidarity and support to all delegates representing the 122 countries at the Miss Universe Competition, in which Thailand is our host country,” Rocha said.

“Unfortunately, Nawat has forgotten the true meaning of what it means to be a genuine host,” he said of Itsaragrisil. “It means to demonstrate to all delegates of all countries that he, as a host, has the obligation to serve them, assist them and support them and to ensure they have a unique life experience filled with kindness and courtesy.”

Rocha said that he would “like to make it clear” his “great indignation toward Nawat for the public aggression he committed against Fátima Bosch, Miss Universe Mexico, whom he humiliated, insulted and showed a lack of respect, in addition to the serious abuse of having called security to intimidate a defenceless woman.”

He said that Itsaragrisil was trying “to silence and exclude” Bosch.

“Nawat, you need to stop,” Rocha added. “Every woman in the world should be respected and Fatima, who, in addition to being a voice of her own, represents her country as well.”

“I will not allow any of the women to be attacked and humiliated as many of them have managed to reach this platform of visibility and voice, precisely while trying to overcome situations like these,” he added.

Rocha said he gave the instruction to postpone the sashing ceremony, “and where this unfortunate incident took place, precisely to avoid any interaction with Nawat, who, in his constant desire to be the centre of attention, caused this incident.”

“I want to make this clear that the only ones who should shine are our Miss Universe delegates who represent each of their countries with dignity,” he continued. “For the above reasons, I have restricted Nawat’s participation in the events that are part of the 74th Miss Universe Competition, limiting it as much as possible or eliminating it entirely.”

Rocha said that he instructed the Miss Universe Organization CEO, Mario Búcaro, to detail any legal action they will undertake as a result “of the malicious acts committed by Nawat.”

In a written statement, the MUO said, “The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) reaffirms its commitment to work closely with the host community, the Miss Grand International Organization (MGI), and all local partners to ensure the success of the 74th edition of the pageant.

“A high-level delegation, led by the MUO’s CEO, Mr. Mario Búcaro, is traveling to Thailand to strengthen collaboration with the host country, MGI, and relevant authorities. All scheduled events and activities will take place as planned, reaffirming our shared goal of delivering a global celebration that reflects the values of diversity, empowerment, and inclusion that define the legacy of Miss Universe.”

What others are saying

Miss Universe Canada, Jaime VandenBerg, took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her following Bosch out of the room after the exchange with Itsaragrisil.

“When you silence one woman, you silence all women. We stand with Mexico,” she wrote.

The Miss Universe Iraq organization shared a statement on Instagram, saying they stand “firmly against any form of disrespect.”

“We were deeply moved by the recent incident involving Miss Universe Mexico, and we want to make it clear: we will always stand up and walk alongside those who face such challenges. Our mission is to empower women and ensure their voices are heard worldwide,” it wrote.

“From Iraq to Mexico, all our love and respect. Thank you to our beautiful queen Hanin Al Qoreishy for showing the world who we truly are — the first queen to walk side by side with Fatima Bosch, leaving no room for disrespect,” they added.

The current reigning Miss Universe, Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig, posted on her Instagram Stories, “Forever proud of my @fatimaboschfdz. Standing up for yourself is not always easy, but it is one of the most important acts of self-respect and strength you can show.”

“It means knowing your worth, setting boundaries, and not allowing anyone or anything to undermine your voice or your value. It’s about acknowledging that you have a right to be heard, to express your opinions, and to pursue your dreams, regardless of any obstacles that may come your way. Enough is enough, and our voices will be heard loud and clear!”

Miss Universe Bonaire also posted to her Instagram.

Itsaragrisil apologizes

Itsaragrisil has since apologized for his actions in a statement, saying: “I invested and tried my best to make this event fair to everyone but it’s hard to control.”

“Sorry universe fans, I can only do this because my patience has a limit. Sorry again if I make anyone uncomfortable watching,” he added.

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant will take place on Nov. 21 in Pak Kret, Thailand.