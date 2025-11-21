13-year-old girl dies after being struck by school bus in Laval

Send this page to someone via email

A 13-year-old girl has died Thursday evening after being struck by a school bus in Laval, shortly after she had exited the vehicle.

Emergency services were called around 5:40 p.m. to an incident involving a school bus and a pedestrian at the intersection of Avenue de la Volière and Boulevard des Rossignols in the Sainte-Rose sector.

According to Laval Police spokesperson Erika Landry, the teenager died at the scene. The driver was reportedly taken to a hospital to be treated for shock.

Landry explained that the scene was secured over a large perimeter and that witnesses were to be interviewed.

“We are not talking about criminal involvement, but the driver will certainly be interviewed, and the analysis of the scene will really help us determine the circumstances,” she said.

Laval’s emergency social services division also went to the scene to provide support to relatives.

Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer reacted shortly after the incident, saying he was devastated by the tragedy, as was “the entire Laval community.”

“My thoughts are first and foremost with the family and loved ones of the young victim, to whom I offer my sincere condolences,” he said in a statement. “I am also thinking of the other children who were on the bus and witnessed the scene.”