Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec man accused of killing his 2 children granted third postponement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2025 6:39 am
1 min read
A police vehicle is shown outside a house in Laval, Que., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. View image in full screen
A police vehicle is shown outside a house in Laval, Que., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. ryr
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The trial for a Quebec father accused of killing his two children in their home north of Montreal in 2022 has been postponed for a third time.

Kamaljit Arora is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his 13-year-old daughter and his 11-year-old son, and charged in the attempted murder of another daughter and for allegedly trying to strangle his ex-wife.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The trial was expected to begin today in Laval, Que., but Arora had asked for a postponement after he lost trust in his lawyers and sought new counsel.

In a decision dated Nov. 18, Superior Court Justice Alexandre Bien-Aimé Bastien said he would reluctantly grant the defendant’s request, even though another judge had warned Arora in April that a third extension would not be granted.

Trending Now

Bien-Aimé Bastien blamed Arora for his predicament, but concluded the defendant wouldn’t be able to competently represent himself without a lawyer if the trial were to proceed as scheduled.

Story continues below advertisement

The previous delays arose because of the defence’s struggle to find a psychiatrist to privately assess Arora, and because of other changes to his legal team.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices