Quebec man accused of killing his 2 children granted third postponement

The trial for a Quebec father accused of killing his two children in their home north of Montreal in 2022 has been postponed for a third time.

Kamaljit Arora is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his 13-year-old daughter and his 11-year-old son, and charged in the attempted murder of another daughter and for allegedly trying to strangle his ex-wife.

The trial was expected to begin today in Laval, Que., but Arora had asked for a postponement after he lost trust in his lawyers and sought new counsel.

In a decision dated Nov. 18, Superior Court Justice Alexandre Bien-Aimé Bastien said he would reluctantly grant the defendant’s request, even though another judge had warned Arora in April that a third extension would not be granted.

Bien-Aimé Bastien blamed Arora for his predicament, but concluded the defendant wouldn’t be able to competently represent himself without a lawyer if the trial were to proceed as scheduled.

The previous delays arose because of the defence’s struggle to find a psychiatrist to privately assess Arora, and because of other changes to his legal team.