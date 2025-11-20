Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Federal finance minister visits Regina, talks budget impacts

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted November 20, 2025 5:38 pm
1 min read
WATCH: Federal Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne joins SUMA President Randy Gouldin in an armchair discussion focused on the federal budget.
Federal Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne is touring some of the Prairies, making his first stop in Regina.

He joined Randy Gouldin, president of the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association, at the Globe Theatre for an armchair discussion that focused on the federal budget and how it impacts Saskatchewan.

Gouldin asked him questions around how the budget will help the agriculture sector, how the government is addressing public safety concerns, how it’s investing in young people and mental health and addictions as well as how it’s supporting municipalities.

Katherine Ludwig has more details in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

