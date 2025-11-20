Menu

Politics

Regina releases ‘agenda packet’ rather than proposed budget ahead of deliberations

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 20, 2025 2:14 pm
1 min read
City hall in Regina on April 5, 2023. View image in full screen
City hall in Regina on April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
Regina’s council is breaking from tradition when it comes to planning for the 2026-27 municipal budget.

City officials said Thursday that rather than releasing a proposed budget as it has done in previous years, it’s instead releasing an ‘agenda packet’ ahead of budget deliberations, which are set to run from Dec. 15-19.

“This package of documents demonstrates the amount of work that administration devotes to develop fair, balanced and affordable budgets,” said acting city manager Jim Nicol in a statement, “and showcases the magnitude of civic services and operations.

“As council members head into budget deliberations in a few weeks, I want to express my appreciation for their willingness to engage with administration and listen to our collective expertise over the last few months.”

The packet of documents, which the city describes as “fulsome,” is intended to act as a starting point for council’s budget deliberations.

Story continues below advertisement

It covers, in broad terms, topics such as forecasted revenues and expenses, funding sources, capital projects, utility rates and more.

Click to play video: 'Regina city council reviews requests as budget deliberations approach'
Regina city council reviews requests as budget deliberations approach
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

