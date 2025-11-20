Menu

Crime

Arrest made in random hatchet attack, Winnipeg cops say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 20, 2025 12:04 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
A Winnipeg man is in custody after what appears to be a random hatchet attack on Ellice Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police said the victim, a 26-year-old man, was walking down Ellice just before 12:30 p.m. when he passed a man walking in the opposite direction. Shortly after that, he heard footsteps behind him and turned around to see the same man, armed with a hatchet.

The victim was hit in the head with the weapon before he was able to escape to safety at a nearby business. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is reportedly in stable condition.

Major crimes investigators identified a 20-year-old suspect and tracked him down outside a Beverley Street apartment Tuesday afternoon.

He’s been charged with aggravated assault, weapon possession and failing to comply with a probation order.

Const. Pat Saydak told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg that the attack seems to be random, and that drugs aren’t believed to be a factor.

“It is concerning. We see a lot of attacks, whether it’s drug-induced or otherwise,” Saydak said.

“We take these very seriously and we investigate them, and in this case, we were able to arrest the suspect.”

Winnipeg cops arrest suspect in random Forks assault
