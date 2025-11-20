Arrest made in random hatchet attack, Winnipeg cops say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is in custody after what appears to be a random hatchet attack on Ellice Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police said the victim, a 26-year-old man, was walking down Ellice just before 12:30 p.m. when he passed a man walking in the opposite direction. Shortly after that, he heard footsteps behind him and turned around to see the same man, armed with a hatchet.

The victim was hit in the head with the weapon before he was able to escape to safety at a nearby business. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is reportedly in stable condition.

Major crimes investigators identified a 20-year-old suspect and tracked him down outside a Beverley Street apartment Tuesday afternoon.

He’s been charged with aggravated assault, weapon possession and failing to comply with a probation order.

Const. Pat Saydak told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg that the attack seems to be random, and that drugs aren’t believed to be a factor.

“It is concerning. We see a lot of attacks, whether it’s drug-induced or otherwise,” Saydak said.

“We take these very seriously and we investigate them, and in this case, we were able to arrest the suspect.”