Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

NDP says the Sask. Party knew about poor conditions in recommended housing

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted November 20, 2025 5:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Coachman Inn Motel Concerns'
Coachman Inn Motel Concerns
WATCH: NDP says the Sask. Party knew about the poor conditions at Coachman Inn Motel.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Since 2022, the Sask. Party has been housing social service clients at the Coachman Inn Motel.

Using the the Freedom of Information Act, the NDP was able to obtain emails between the Sask. Party and officials in the Ministry of Social Services, which showed the party knew about the “poor” conditions at Coachman Inn.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

However, Minister of Social Services Terry Jenson says that it was “one individual’s opinion” and that the Coachman Inn continues to be a “last resort” option.

The motel has passed all health inspections and the ministry says as long as they continue to do so, the motel is a feasible option.

Trending Now

But NDP disagrees and says some of the claims made about this motel include bedbugs, cockroaches and drug dealing outside the building.

More details in the video above.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices