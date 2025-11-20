NDP says the Sask. Party knew about poor conditions in recommended housing

Send this page to someone via email

Since 2022, the Sask. Party has been housing social service clients at the Coachman Inn Motel.

Using the the Freedom of Information Act, the NDP was able to obtain emails between the Sask. Party and officials in the Ministry of Social Services, which showed the party knew about the “poor” conditions at Coachman Inn.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

However, Minister of Social Services Terry Jenson says that it was “one individual’s opinion” and that the Coachman Inn continues to be a “last resort” option.

The motel has passed all health inspections and the ministry says as long as they continue to do so, the motel is a feasible option.

But NDP disagrees and says some of the claims made about this motel include bedbugs, cockroaches and drug dealing outside the building.

More details in the video above.