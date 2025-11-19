Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. government official’s taxpayer-funded trip to Dubai under scrutiny

By Amy Judd & Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted November 19, 2025 8:41 pm
1 min read
The skyline is visible as Dubai, United Arab Emirates, hosts the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
The skyline is visible as Dubai, United Arab Emirates, hosts the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Critics are raising concerns about another taxpayer-funded trip by a B.C. government official.

In December 2023, Jeremy Hewitt, B.C.’s assistant deputy minister for climate change, travelled to Dubai for the COP 28 Climate Conference.

A freedom of information request by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation uncovered the bill for that six-day stay, which totalled nearly $18,000.

“There are times when bureaucrats and politicians do genuinely need to travel, but when they do, they need to make sure that they’re doing it in a way that’s respectful of taxpayers,” Carson Binda with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation said.

Click to play video: 'City of Richmond cancels holiday staff party.'
City of Richmond cancels holiday staff party.
Trending Now

B.C.’s Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions, Adrian Dix, defended the decision to send Hewitt to the conference in 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

“Government has taken specific action with respect to travel this year because we want to make sure that all of the money we have goes absolutely as much as possible to front line service,” he said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’re going to continue to do that. I’m not at COP this year, but that doesn’t mean I don’t think COP is important.”

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says at least three other bureaucrats from B.C.’s Climate Action Secretariat also travelled to the Dubai conference.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices