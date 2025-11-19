Menu

Economy

Aritzia to open Vancouver flagship store in old Nordstrom location

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 19, 2025 5:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Aritzia to open flagship Vancouver store'
Aritzia to open flagship Vancouver store
Aritzia is set to open a flagship Vancouver location and many will likely recognize the address.
Vancouver-based fashion brand Aritzia is set to expand its presence in its hometown.

The company will be opening a new flagship boutique store in Pacific Centre at the corner of Robson and Howe Streets.

Nordstrom pulled out of the location two years ago and it has stood empty since.

Aritzia said the store will span four levels and there are plans to include a “casual yet elevated” dining concept as well.

The store is tentatively set to open in 2027.

