Aritzia to open Vancouver flagship store in old Nordstrom location

Vancouver-based fashion brand Aritzia is set to expand its presence in its hometown.
The company will be opening a new flagship boutique store in Pacific Centre at the corner of Robson and Howe Streets.
Nordstrom pulled out of the location two years ago and it has stood empty since.
Aritzia said the store will span four levels and there are plans to include a “casual yet elevated” dining concept as well.
The store is tentatively set to open in 2027.
