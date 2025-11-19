Menu

Fire

Denare Beach wildfire evacuees on track to receive ‘beautiful’ new homes

By Pooja Misra Global News
Posted November 19, 2025 6:04 pm
1 min read
Denare Beach, Sask., is seen from the air in a June 21, 2025, handout photo. Homes destroyed by a recent wildfire are seen in the centre-right. The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency has said 218 personal residences were lost to the blaze in early June. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Will Penner (Mandatory Credit) View image in full screen
Denare Beach, Sask., is seen from the air in a June 21, 2025, handout photo. Homes destroyed by a recent wildfire are seen in the centre-right. The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency has said 218 personal residences were lost to the blaze in early June. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Will Penner (Mandatory Credit). GAC
Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) says construction of new homes for Denare Beach evacuees is moving ahead on schedule.

A media release issued Tuesday stated four homes are complete or near completion and 20 more have been framed within six months of the wildfire that displaced families from the northern Saskatchewan community for weeks.

In June, a wildfire tore through the northeast Saskatchewan village, located near the Manitoba boundary, destroying half the community.

PBCN leadership toured the units at the Prince Albert Co-op Home Centre to review construction progress and timelines.

Councillor Clayton Sewap said the pace of construction reflects strong coordination between contractors, the housing department and PBCN leadership. “Within six months, we’ve got all 24 houses framed, and two are basically ready to move,” he said.

Sewap said homes were not assigned during the build to avoid conflict. “We didn’t provide names or ask for any house to be built first,” he said.

PBCN Denare Beach - House View image in full screen
PBCN leadership stands in front of newly constructed replacement homes in Prince Albert as the Nation prepares to move the units into Denare Beach over the coming weeks. PBCN
Chief Peter Beatty said two of the homes are fully complete and ready for delivery once foundations and support structures in Denare Beach are finished. “These homes are beautiful, and they’re ready to move as soon as everything is lined up,” he said.

The first units are expected to arrive within the next 10 days, with the remaining homes delivered throughout the winter. “Everything should be moved by Jan. or Feb.,” Beatty said.

Sewap said members should be pleased with the quality of the new houses, noting open floor plans and decent sized bedrooms.

Beatty thanked displaced residents for their patience and said every family that lost a home will receive a replacement.

PBCN says further updates will be provided as construction continues.

